Shrimping boat washes ashore at Flagler Beach

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Flagler Beach Fire Department has released information on an apparent shrimp boat that washed ashore on Sunday evening.

Fire crews were dispatched to 2480 N. Oceanshore Blvd. and attempted to contact the boat’s crew.

They received no response and searched the vessel but found nobody aboard.

After contact with the United States Coast Guard, officials said the entire crew was accounted for.

The investigation was turned over to local law enforcement, who will wait for findings from the FWC.

