CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry Police are asking the public’s help to find a missing elderly female who went missing Monday morning.

Officers responded to 2025 Cochise Trail around 3:45 p.m. after the family contacted police after they were unable to locate her.

According to police, Mary Blackford, 83, suffers from the deterioration of her intellectual faculties.

Due to Mrs. Blackford’s medical condition, a Silver Alert was activated.

Police believe that Blackford left in her 2006 white Lincoln Town Car bearing FL tag, “168 1UZ.”

Blackford’s vehicle has been hitting License Plate Reader’s in the Orlando area today, and the last available LPR hit on her vehicle was at approximately 7:10 pm at Edgewater Drive and Princeton (southbound), according to a news release.

Picture of Actual Vehicle:

Silver Alert: Police searching for missing 83-year-old woman from Casselberry

If you have seen Blackford or her vehicle, please contact the Casselberry Police Department at 407-262-7616.

