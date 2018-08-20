Silver Springs homeowner answers door to find man who had been shot, deputies say

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Marion County homeowner received a knock at the door Sunday morning to find a man who had been shot asking for help, the Sheriff’s Office said.
This occurred around 7 a.m. at a home along Pecan Run Course, deputies said.
After answering the door, the homeowner called 911.
Read: New York Post reveals Aaron Hernandez's suicide notes
The victim, whom deputies have not identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Detectives are seeking more information about what happened.
If you have any information, you are encouraged to call Detective Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542, or to remain anonymous, call the Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}