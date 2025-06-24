SIM Health breaks ground on first Central Florida facility

ORLANDO, Fla. — SIM Health, a healthcare provider established in Puerto Rico in 1974, is set to host a groundbreaking ceremony for its first integrated health facility in Central Florida.

The expansion into Central Florida marks a significant step for SIM Health, which has nearly 50 years of experience serving communities in Puerto Rico.

The new facility aims to provide accessible and preventive healthcare, focusing on advancing health equity for local families.

This initiative by SIM Health is expected to enhance healthcare access and equity in Central Florida, continuing its long-standing mission of community service.

