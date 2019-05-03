Simple test could tell you whether your measles vaccine is still effective

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A simple test could tell you whether or not your measles vaccine is still effective.
That vaccine you got years or decades ago has become more relevant as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 704 measles cases have been confirmed in 22 states across the country this year – including two in Florida.
The health department said the virus can linger in the air up to two hours after someone walks by.
“It’s highly contagious so we know 9 out of 10 people (who have) close contact with a confirmed measles case will get the virus or will get the infection," said Alvina Chu, an epidemiologist with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.
Whether you can still contract the infection even if you were vaccinated depends on when you got the shot.
"It depends on what type of vaccine you may have received in the past,” Chu said. “Between 1963 and 1967 there was ... a formulation that's been shown to be ineffective. But there was also a live vaccine, which is effective.”
To find out whether you’re immune, Chu recommends getting a blood test from your doctor.
