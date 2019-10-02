0 Single mother taking night classes may lose thousands to take daytime course for graduation

A woman taking night school classes at Florida Technical College said she's being forced to take a daytime course -- she can't attend -- in order to graduate.

Cindy Miranda told Channel 9 that she works during the day and can't afford to quit her job to finish the program. Miranda said she wouldn't have enrolled had she known the course needed for completion of the program was only offered during the day.

"I signed up for night classes because I work during the day and I have kids," Miranda said. "If this information would have been provided from the beginning, then that would've been helpful."

Miranda said she's in the medical assisting program and has completed her classes and lab procedures. All that's missing for completion of the course is the certification class that's only offered during the day.

Miranda said she and others met with admissions before beginning the program and said none of them were told the daytime course would be required.

"If I would've known, then I would not have signed up," she said. "I would've tried signing up at another school."

Miranda told Channel 9 that she's already paid the college $9,000 in loans for the classes she's finished.

She said she's being counted as absent in the certification course since she has to work and will likely fail.

"I feel frustrated that I did all this for nothing," Miranda said.

Florida Technical College could not be reached for comment.

