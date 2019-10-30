Sinkhole impacts several apartment units in Altamonte Springs, Red Cross says

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Officials with the American Red Cross are responding to reports of a sinkhole opening in Altamonte Springs.
Initial reports were that the sinkhole was large enough to impact 16 apartment units in the 500 block of Orange Drive in Altamonte Springs, according to the Red Cross.
It is not yet known if there are any injuries.
Red Cross officials responded to the scene and are assisting residents.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}