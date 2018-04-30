Sinkholes continue to form in Ocala neighborhood

OCALA, Fla. - Another sinkhole has formed in an Ocala neighborhood.
At least 10 sinkholes have been reported since last week in the Wynchase at Fore Ranch subdivision.
Related Headlines
The holes have been forming around a retention pond.
Photos: Sinkholes in Ocala neighborhood
People have been evacuated from eight homes. American Red Cross volunteers have been helping those residents.
City leaders are still trying to figure out how to fill in the sinkholes and stop them from developing again.
Read: Possible sinkholes drain retention pond in Ocala neighborhood
The homeowners' association in 2012 paid thousands of dollars to fill sinkholes. Officials say it could cost more this time. They said the holes can't be filled until they know the ground has settled.
Channel 9’s Myrt Price is following this story. Follow him on Twitter and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
Read: 8 homes evacuated after 10 possible sinkholes open in Ocala
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}