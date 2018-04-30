  • Sinkholes continue to form in Ocala neighborhood

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes , Myrt Price

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - Another sinkhole has formed in an Ocala neighborhood.

    At least 10 sinkholes have been reported since last week in the Wynchase at Fore Ranch subdivision.

    The holes have been forming around a retention pond.

    People have been evacuated from eight homes. American Red Cross volunteers have been helping those residents.

    City leaders are still trying to figure out how to fill in the sinkholes and stop them from developing again.

    The homeowners' association in 2012 paid thousands of dollars to fill sinkholes. Officials say it could cost more this time. They said the holes can't be filled until they know the ground has settled.

    Channel 9's Myrt Price is following this story.

