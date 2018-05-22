  • Sinkholes form at Marion County high school

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - Several sinkholes have formed at a Marion County high school, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed.

    Eyewitness News received a news tip at 8:30 a.m. that sinkholes have formed at Forest High School.

    Kevin Christian with the Marion County School District said the sinkholes are 15 to 20 feet wide and in a designated retention area.

    No evacuations are underway.

