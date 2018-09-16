Skateboarding could soon be allowed on Orlando sidewalks

People walking on Orlando sidewalks may soon have to share them with skateboarders.
Currently, it’s illegal for skateboarders and cyclists to use sidewalks.
Related Headlines
The Orlando City Council is looking at an ordinance Monday that would allow skaters on the sidewalks.
“I’ve gotten tickets for riding my bike on the sidewalk,” said Cleo Wigfall.
Wigfall said the threat of getting a ticket for riding downtown hasn’t stopped him—or many others Channel 9’s Deanna Allbrittin saw Sunday.
“I’d rather get the ticket to be on the sidewalk than not being on the sidewalk and getting hit by a car,” Wigfall said.
Tickets can also be issued to skateboarders, who are currently banned entirely from public property.
But city officials acknowledge that skateboarding, along with walking and biking, is becoming a more popular way to get around.
As long as no signs forbid, a proposed ordinance would allow skateboarders on the sidewalk.
Cyclists around Lake Eola said they’d like to see the change made there.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}