Skimming device found on gas pump at Port Orange gas station

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A customer called Port Orange police Monday after they suspected that someone had tampered with a gas pump at a Kangaroo Express on Dunlawton Avenue, authorities said.
Police said they found a skimming device attached to one of the pumps.
“Although the device appears to be one that stores information until retrieved in-person, the Port Orange Police Department encourages all consumers who paid at-the-pump with a credit/debit card at this location, between 1:00 p.m. on 04/29/18 to 11:00 a.m. on 04/30/18, to please check your accounts for any unusual activity,” according to a news release.
The pumps were last checked by management on April 29 at about 1 p.m. and they were tamper free, police said.
Police are asking the community to report fraudulent activity. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to TIP231. Callers could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.
