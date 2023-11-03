Slight chance for rain Friday morning, warm and sunny weekend ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be warm and sunny this weekend.
After a chilly start Friday morning, our high temperatures will reach the low 80s in the afternoon.
Our area will have a slight chance of a passing sprinkle Friday morning.
We will also have a breezy afternoon on Friday and Saturday.
Our rain chances remain low throughout the weekend.
There will also be a high surf advisory at the coast all weekend.
Central Florida will be mostly sunny and warm Saturday through most of next week.
