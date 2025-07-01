SMA Healthcare launces psychiatric residency program

, Fla. — A new program is launching in Daytona Beach to help tackle the shortage of psychiatrists in central Florida.

SMA Healthcare is kicking off its first psychiatric residency program.

Ten medical graduates will start training this week, working in crisis services and outpatient care centers across six counties.

Leaders say the goal is to recruit and train more psychiatrists to serve growing communities.

