ORLANDO, Fla. — Weather conditions remain quiet Tuesday night with some areas of fog around Central Florida.

We will see one more chance for rain this year before the weekend.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

On Thursday, we can expect light scattered showers, mainly early in the day.

Small chance of rain before cold front moves in for New Year’s Eve

The final cold front will push through, and we’ll dry out into the coldest weather yet this season for New Year’s Eve.

Read: Billions of dollars in gift cards expected to go unused, experts say

Bundle up if you’re going out to celebrate.

Read: ‘Everybody’s catching flu left and right’: Statewide Flu cases on the rise

Small chance of rain before cold front moves in for New Year’s Eve

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group