Small fire on stage causes brief interruption at Electric Daisy Carnival

ORLANDO, Fla. - A small fire on stage caused a brief pause at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival near Camping World Stadium on Saturday night.
The fire broke out shortly after 7 p.m. on the kineticFIELD stage, dispatch records show.
Performances were interrupted and the music turned off while firefighters fought the blaze.
Pasquale Rotella, an organizer for the event, said the small fire has been contained and event staff are working with the fire department to get the music started back up again.
No one was injured.
No one was evacuated as part of the fire, officials said.
Kinetic Field catches fuego #EDCOrlando . Wow pic.twitter.com/e9VYBYJ6IT— Cali Dre (@mrcalidre) November 11, 2018
Heads up, EDC Florida Headliners. The small fire at kineticFIELD has been contained and we are working with the fire department to make sure everything is safe before the music resumes. Hang tight! 💪😎— Pasquale Rotella (@PasqualeRotella) November 11, 2018
We’re about to kick the music back on for #EDCORLANDO but just a head’s up that there will be little to no pyro at kineticFIELD for the rest of the night. Love love! 😎— Pasquale Rotella (@PasqualeRotella) November 11, 2018
