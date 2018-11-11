  • Small fire on stage causes brief interruption at Electric Daisy Carnival

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A small fire on stage caused a brief pause at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival near Camping World Stadium on Saturday night. 

    The fire broke out shortly after 7 p.m. on the kineticFIELD stage, dispatch records show. 

    Performances were interrupted and the music turned off while firefighters fought the blaze. 

    Pasquale Rotella, an organizer for the event, said the small fire has been contained and event staff are working with the fire department to get the music started back up again. 

    No one was injured. 

    No one was evacuated as part of the fire, officials said. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories