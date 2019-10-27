  • Small plane crashes in Port Orange, officials say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a small plane crashed around 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

    Officials said it crashed at the Spruce Creek fly-in neighborhood.

    It is not known how many people were on the plane or if they suffered injuries.

    We are working to get more details.

