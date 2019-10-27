Small plane crashes in Port Orange, officials say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a small plane crashed around 11:40 a.m. Sunday.
Officials said it crashed at the Spruce Creek fly-in neighborhood.
It is not known how many people were on the plane or if they suffered injuries.
We are working to get more details.
