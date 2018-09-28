Small plane crashes on Lake Hancock in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Polk County deputies and firefighters are on the scene of a small plane crash in Bartow.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the small plane crashed on Lake Hancock.
Both males on board survived and will be transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, deputies said.
Deputies said the NTSB and FAA will investigate.
PCSO and @PolkFire are on-scene of a small plane crash on Lake Hancock in #Bartow. Both adult males are okay but will be transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. NTSB & FAA will respond to investigate the crash. pic.twitter.com/GOAfD1l9Cn— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 28, 2018
