  • Small plane crashes on Lake Hancock in Polk County

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Polk County deputies and firefighters are on the scene of a small plane crash in Bartow.

    According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the small plane crashed on Lake Hancock.

    Get free breaking news alerts from the WFTV News app

    Both males on board survived and will be transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, deputies said.

    Deputies said the NTSB and FAA will investigate.

    This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News as we work to learn more information.


     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories