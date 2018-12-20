  • Small plane that took off from Orlando crashes off Florida coast

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were on board a small plane headed from Orlando to New Jersey when it crashed Thursday morning off the coast of St. John's River Inlet.

    The FAA said it lost contact with the small single-engine plane around 9:20 a.m. when it was east of Ponte Vedra Beach.

    Related Headlines

    The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy immediately started investigating. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The Coast Guard has not said whether the people on board survived.

    According to FlightAware, the Piper departed Kissimmee Gateway airport around 8 a.m. Thursday.

    Our news partners at Action News JAX report that winds were approximately 40 miles per hour in that area at the time.

    This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and Channel 9 Eyewitness News as we gather more information.

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories