Small sinkhole opens up on DeLand roadway

DeLAND, Fla. - Officials said one eastbound lane on Orange Camp Road at Woodland Boulevard closed Wednesday afternoon due to a sinkhole.
The sinkhole is about 2 to 3 feet in diameter and is in the eastbound lane on Orange Camp Road, according to officials.
City crews are on the scene assessing the road and beginning repairs.
The road was last repaired in May due to a water main break at the intersection, officials said.
One lane will remain open on eastbound Orange Camp Road as repairs continue.
Drivers are urged to use caution when turning onto the road.
