Smelling smoke? WFTV meteorologist says a prescribed burn likely to blame

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Smelling smoke? 

    A prescribed burn in Brevard County is likely to blame, according to WFTV meteorologist George Waldenberger. 

    The 8,000-acre prescribed burn west of Viera near Lake Winder was set around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Forest Service. 

    Winds blowing northwest over the fire are carrying smoke as far the Orlando area, radar shows. 

    According to the Florida Forest Service, the prescribed burn is scheduled to end around 10 p.m. 
     

     

