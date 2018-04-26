  • Smoke from brush fire remains an issue in Osceola County

    By: Ty Russell

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters are keeping an eye on smoky conditions from a brush fire for a third day. 

    A lightning strike on Monday sparked the so-called Triangle Fire near Interstate 4 and State Road 417. 

    The smoke and ash stretched to Celebration and was causing visibility issues for drivers on Interstate 4, State Road 417 and State Road 192. 

    The fire was 90 percent contained by Wednesday and covered about 66 acres.

    Residents in the area said the smoke made it hard to breathe at times. 

    Florida Forest Service officials said it may take several more days for the smoke to clear. 
     

