Social media disagreement ends with Lake County man shot in chest, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - What started as a disagreement on social media led to a shooting near Sorrento, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday on County Road 437, investigators said.
Deputies said 20-year-old Marquese Banner and 18-year-old Maurice Benn Jr. agreed to meet Friday night for a fistfight.
Investigators said Benn pulled out a gun and shot the other man three times, hitting him once in the chest.
The victim is in stable condition in the hospital and being treated for a clipped artery, deputies said.
According to a report, Banner told detectives that the two men have known each other for six years and went to Mount Dora High School together.
Deputies said Benn is facing a charge of second-degree attempted murder.
