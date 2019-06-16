  • Social media disagreement ends with Lake County man shot in chest, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - What started as a disagreement on social media led to a shooting near Sorrento, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

    The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday on County Road 437, investigators said.

    Related Headlines

    Deputies said 20-year-old Marquese Banner and 18-year-old Maurice Benn Jr. agreed to meet Friday night for a fistfight.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Investigators said Benn pulled out a gun and shot the other man three times, hitting him once in the chest.

    The victim is in stable condition in the hospital and being treated for a clipped artery, deputies said.

    According to a report, Banner told detectives that the two men have known each other for six years and went to Mount Dora High School together.

    Deputies said Benn is facing a charge of second-degree attempted murder.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories