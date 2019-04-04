Some drivers are making dangerous turns after I-4 Ultimate change

ORLANDO, Fla. - I-4 workers are keeping their eyes on how drivers are dealing with the new ramp that opened up Wednesday morning to Amelia Street.
The change caused many drivers to make dangerous turns into oncoming traffic even though signs told them not to.
Related Headlines
Some drivers would come off the ramp and turn right onto Colonial Drive and potentially into the path of oncoming traffic from those turning on Garland Avenue.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bolt cutters, acid, a blender: California man charged with torture killing of missing 8-year-old son
- Suspect to boyfriend's ex: 'I will bury you alive & let a cancer eat your entire family'
- Night of drinking leads to two men shooting each other while wearing bulletproof vests, deputies say
- VIDEO: West Virginia mom thwarts kidnapping of 5-year-old daughter
Workers eventually blocked off the far right lane of the ramp Thursday morning to prevent potential crashes and blocked off the lane that would allow drivers to make a left turn onto Colonial.
Stu Kimball of Southeast Steel said he's having even more difficulty directing people to his business.
"So far we've had people calland we are trying to figure out how to give the best directions so that they can get here," said Kimball. "But it's not easy."
A new rendering details that the old Amelia Street ramp will return to its old spot once I-4 expands.
Drivers will now need to turn right onto Amelia and then make another right onto Parramore Avenue of they are trying to get to College Park.
The new change will be in place for 18 months.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}