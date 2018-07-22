Some Haitians on temporary protective status get extension

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of Haitians in the United States on temporary protected status work behind the scenes at Disney World and other Central Florida tourist attractions and hotels.
Most of them have reapplied to continue working in Florida, but a backlog of applications created a looming deadline for at least 100 of them Saturday.
But that deadline has since been extended.
Wilna Destin, who works for Unite Here Local 737, is in the country through temporary protected status. She said the extension has allowed her and others to breathe a sigh of relief.
“You think you're going to lose your job,” she said. “You know you won’t be able to take care of your family. It's hard on people.”
Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, which processes applications for temporary status, said Haitians here through the program would be ineligible to work after Saturday, since their applications had not yet been processed.
But the department reversed course Saturday, saying they would be allowed to work until January.
