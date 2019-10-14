0 Some Leesburg residents claim issue receiving mail has worsened

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Certain residents in Leesburg said they've lost faith in the U.S. Postal Service after they said they've continued to have issues sending and receiving mail.

Incoming and outgoing bills, packages and gift cards were all noted as disappearing in Leesburg's mail cycle in early 2018. The Office of Inspector General launched an investigation in March 2018 after receiving calls about more than 50 people missing important mail or packages.

"Had five bills mailed together all disappear," said Bryan Rudolph, who told Channel 9 about some of his issues last year. "Had incoming packages also disappear. Complained twice at the post office."

Rudolph showed Channel 9 dozens of comments from residents on the Nextdoor app who appear to be going through similar issues.

"People are skeptical to put anything in the post office or in the mail anymore because they are not confident that it will get there," said Rudolph.

Some residents are even more frustrated because they feel forced to pay their bills online and aren't happy about posting their personal information on the internet.

The outcome of the investigation has not yet been determined.

Channel 9 has not yet received a response from USPS about the complaints, but were given this statement about the issue in 2018 by spokesperson Debra Fetterly:

"The Postal Service strives to provide the best possible service to our valued customers. We apologize for any inconvenience that our customers may have been experienced. We appreciate their patience as local postal officials take steps to address the situation. Customers are reminded that, if they need assistance with mailing and delivery, there are a variety of options for reaching us, including contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help."

