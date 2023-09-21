Some in Osceola County to see 5% water rate hike next month and every year for next 5 years

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County residents are about to see a water rate hike.

Officials with Toho Water Authority said rates will increase 5% starting Oct. 1.

Those rates will continue to rise 5% every year through 2028.

Toho Water Authority provides service to nearly all of Osceola County and parts of Orange and Polk counties.

Toho Water Authority officials held a meeting with residents in Kissimmee Wednesday evening to talk about the reasons for the increase.

