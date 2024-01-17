Some Seminole County schools closed after water main break in Sanford

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some schools in Seminole County will be closed on Wednesday after a water main break in Sanford.

Seminole County Public Schools said the closures are impacting classes at Midway Elementary, Millennium Middle, and Midway Safe Harbor.

The district says the schools are having issues with water pressure and restrooms are not fully functional.

After-school activities and athletics have also been canceled for the day.

Officials said workers are continuing to fix the water issues but it’s unclear when the schools will be reopened.

A boil water notice is also in effect across the greater Midway community.

