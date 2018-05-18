  • Some sunshine now, likely strong storms soon; flood risk continues

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 3:30 p.m.

    Very isolated storms have developed over Central Florida by 2:30 p.m. Most of the heaviest activity has affected counties to the north of our viewing area through Jacksonville. Unlike Thursday -- when temperatures remained in the upper-70s -- this Friday afternoon, temperatures have climbed to the mid-80s across much of Central Florida. Many areas have seen partly sunny skies which will provide enough heating and more instability to spark strong storms by 5 p.m.

     

    The main risks with this afternoon's thunderstorms will be frequent lightning, small hail, gusty winds above 40 mph and torrential rain. One to three inches of rain are possible in some Central Florida locations. 

     

     

    About the next **potential ** system:

    During the weeks before the official start of hurricane season, models often try to develop tropical systems. The majority of the time, nothing develops. We've seen this already with the last two systems that brought us rain. 

    During the beginning of the season, the most favorable areas for tropical formation is along the Gulf of Mexico, Western Caribbean and near the Bahamas area. Water temperatures tend to be warm during this time of the year in these regions.

    There are also many other ingredients necessary to develop a tropical system, such as: a low level disturbance and weak wind shear, among others. At this moment, on Friday, there is simply nothing developed there to track. The popular spaghetti plots are best used when there is a well-defined low pressure area. We are still about 5 days away from any formation, if any.
    Our team of six meteorologists will keep an eye on this in the coming days and bring you the latest on wftv.com and on our newscasts on Channel 9. 

     

     

    11:30 a.m.

    After a break from morning showers, Central Florida will once again be in the middle of strong storms and heavy rain as soon as the early afternoon.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said widespread rain and possible flooding are likely. An additional one to three inches of rain are possible. By the end of the day, many areas may tally 10 inches of rain since Sunday.

    The rain is not over after today, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields. Expect more rain this weekend, followed by another tropical development in the Caribbean late next week.

    6:30 a.m.

    Morning showers have made a mess of the Friday morning commute.

    Channel 9 Traffic Anchor Racquel Asa said I-4 drivers should plan ahead or find a detour, after several crashes, mainly in Orange and Seminole counties.

    Earlier in the morning, I-4 eastbound was closed in Lake Mary because of a crash involving a Seminole County Sheriff's deputy. The road reopened around 5:30 a.m.

    Read: I-4 EB re-opens after patrol car crash

    Brevard County first responders also responded to a crash on I-95 involving a tractor trailer.

    4:30 a.m.

    Central Florida is in for a wet and stormy end to the work week.

    The day will start with a few morning showers, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields, and then the afternoon will bring widespread rain and storms.

    Isolated flooding is possible, especially in neighborhoods that have seen almost 10 inches of rain this week.

    Shields said the weekend will be wet as well. Stay one step ahead of the weather this weekend with the free WFTV weather app.

    Shields also said Central Florida is not out of the woods after this weekend: tropical development in the Caribbean is possible late next week.

