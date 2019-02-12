Someone broke into the Wellsbuilt Museum in Parramore and stole Orlando Magic memorabilia

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are looking for the people who broke into the Wellsbuilt Museum in Parramore on Monday night and stole some items, including signed shoes from some of the first players for the Magic.
The museum is on South Street not far from the Amway Center.
“When they got here, they said there’s been a break-in,” said Elizabeth Thompson, the museum’s executive director.
Police were called to the museum around 11:30 p.m.
Thompson said the burglars used a brick to get in.
“They came in. Looks like they picked it up and threw it through the case,” she said.
It was a case full of Orlando Magic memorabilia.
“The main focus and the main purpose for us being here is really to serve the community and to share with the community information about the history of Parramore and Orlando,” said Thompson.
The museum opened as a hotel in the early 1920s, built for African-Americans barred from Florida’s segregated hotels.
It was converted to a museum in 2009.
