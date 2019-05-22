Son detained after 70-year-old father stabbed to death in home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 70-year-old man is dead after Orange County deputies say he was stabbed to death after an argument with his son.
Deputies said when they arrived at the Penrill Court home around 11 p.m. Tuesday, they found the 41-year-old son attempting to leave the scene with blood on his clothes and his father unresponsive inside the home with multiple stab wounds.
The father was pronounced dead at Health Central Hospital.
Deputies said the son has been detained as the investigation into the stabbing continues.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for live updates.
