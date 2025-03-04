South Lake County retail property sells as new homes drive investor interest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A retail center in south Lake County sold as the incoming homes in the county make retail more attractive, according to one expert.

Reflin 29 LLC, an entity tied to Hallandale Beach-based One Global Property Management, bought the Legends Pointe shopping strip at 4290 S. Highway 27 in Clermont for $7.9 million from Capitao Duda Real Estate LLC, tied to investor Leonardo Baldin of Windermere, in a deal that closed Feb. 24, according to Lake County records.

The five-acre property has two 23,709-square-foot multi-tenant buildings, both built in 2006, according to property appraiser records. Baldin bought the property in 2015 for $7.2 million.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group