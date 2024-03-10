Southern Living taps Orlando as one of South’s best cities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Restaurant Row eatery has been named the best new restaurant in the state, and Orlando earned a nod as one of the best cities in Southern Living magazine’s 2024 South’s Best Awards.

Norman’s Orlando, a fine-dining seafood restaurant at 7924 Via Dellagio Way in the Dr. Phillips neighborhood, was recognized as Florida’s best new restaurant, joining popular newcomers from 14 other Southern states.

Celebrity Chef Norman Van Aken opened the restaurant in spring 2023. Van Aken, known as the founding father of new world cuisine, has been recognized on the James Beard Foundation’s “Who’s Who of Food and Beverage in America” list and dubbed “a true pioneer of the American food movement” by famed Chef Wolfgang Puck.

