Spacecraft launched from Florida could land near Moon’s South Pole Thursday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new piece of U.S. technology is set to land on the Moon on Thursday.

It comes after a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Center last week.

The rocket carried what could be the first American spacecraft to land on the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

It should touch down near the Moon’s south pole around 5:30 p.m. and help carry out a host of NASA experiments.

NASA wants to know if the South Pole could be a good place for future manned missions to the Moon.

Should this mission succeed, it would mark an important first step in exploring not just the Moon, but also points far beyond.

