  • SpaceX aiming to launch new version of Falcon 9 rocket

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - SpaceX is angling to launch a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket from Kennedy Space Center Monday.

    The launch of the rocket—whose modifications make it more reliable and reusable, according to CEO Elon Musk—is scheduled for 4:06 p.m. from pad 39-A.

    The company successfully loaded fuel into the rocket and conducted a static fire test of the engines Friday evening. 

    The rocket will carry the Bangabandhu 1 communications satellite for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.

    The communications satellite will provide broadcasting and other communications services across Bangladesh.

    This is the first launch of the Block 5 version of the Falcon 9 rocket. 

