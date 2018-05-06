SpaceX aiming to launch new version of Falcon 9 rocket

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - SpaceX is angling to launch a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket from Kennedy Space Center Monday.
The launch of the rocket—whose modifications make it more reliable and reusable, according to CEO Elon Musk—is scheduled for 4:06 p.m. from pad 39-A.
The company successfully loaded fuel into the rocket and conducted a static fire test of the engines Friday evening.
The rocket will carry the Bangabandhu 1 communications satellite for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.
The communications satellite will provide broadcasting and other communications services across Bangladesh.
This is the first launch of the Block 5 version of the Falcon 9 rocket.
Falcon 9 Block 5 static fire test complete ahead of next week’s launch of Bangladesh’s first geostationary communications satellite. Vehicle is healthy. Data review will take a few days—will confirm a target launch date once that review is complete.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 5, 2018
