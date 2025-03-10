Local

SpaceX aims to launch another Starlink mission on Monday

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
SpaceX rocket launch from set for Monday night from Florida’s Space Coast FILE IMAGE: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocet
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for liftoff Monday night from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX plans to launch the rocket carrying 21 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Those satellites — 13 with direct-to-cell capabilities — will be deployed into low-Earth orbit to help expand the company’s global internet network.

Liftoff is set for 11:21 p.m.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

