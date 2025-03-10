SpaceX aims to launch another Starlink mission on Monday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for liftoff Monday night from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX plans to launch the rocket carrying 21 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Those satellites — 13 with direct-to-cell capabilities — will be deployed into low-Earth orbit to help expand the company’s global internet network.

Liftoff is set for 11:21 p.m.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on tonight’s launch.

