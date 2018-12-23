SpaceX aims to launch of U.S. military navigation satellite Sunday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX aims to launch a U.S. military navigation satellite Sunday after being scrubbed for the fourth time.
The launch was scrubbed due to high winds, SpaceX announced Saturday morning.
Standing down today due to strong upper level winds. Team is proceeding with the count until T-30 seconds for data collection. Next launch attempt is tomorrow at 8:51 a.m. EST, 13:51 UTC.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 22, 2018
Read the original report below.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX will attempt to launch a U.S. military navigation satellite Saturday morning, after the scheduled launch earlier this week was scrubbed.
The Falcon 9 rocket carrying a GPS satellite is due to launch from Florida’s Cape Canaveral around 9 a.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}