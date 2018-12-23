  • SpaceX aims to launch of U.S. military navigation satellite Sunday

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX aims to launch a U.S. military navigation satellite Sunday after being scrubbed for the fourth time. 

    The launch was scrubbed due to high winds, SpaceX announced Saturday morning. 

    Elon Musk’s SpaceX will attempt to launch a U.S. military navigation satellite Saturday morning, after the scheduled launch earlier this week was scrubbed.

    The Falcon 9 rocket carrying a GPS satellite is due to launch from Florida’s Cape Canaveral around 9 a.m.

