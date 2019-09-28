  • SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to provide update on Starship launch vehicle

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    CAMERON COUNTY, Texas - SpaceX's CEO and lead designer Elon Musk will provide an update on the design and development of the Starship launch vehicle Saturday night.

    According to SpaceX, the "Starship and Super Heavy launch vehicle is a fully, rapidly reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the moon, Mars and anywhere else in the solar system."

    The event will be streamed at approximately 9 p.m. and is available to watch here.

    To learn more about SpaceX's Mars mission, visit here.

    The company's said its goal is to send a cargo mission to Mars by 2020.

