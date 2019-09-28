SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to provide update on Starship launch vehicle

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas - SpaceX's CEO and lead designer Elon Musk will provide an update on the design and development of the Starship launch vehicle Saturday night.
READ: SpaceX launches ‘Starhopper' in Texas as Florida crews continue build of ‘Starship' in Cocoa
Related Headlines
According to SpaceX, the "Starship and Super Heavy launch vehicle is a fully, rapidly reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the moon, Mars and anywhere else in the solar system."
The event will be streamed at approximately 9 p.m. and is available to watch here.
To learn more about SpaceX's Mars mission, visit here.
The company's said its goal is to send a cargo mission to Mars by 2020.
Starship at our launch facility in Cameron County, Texas. Watch as @elonmusk gives an update on the vehicle today at ~7:00 p.m. CDT → https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/HBxpfy2ITj— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 28, 2019
Starship halves being joined pic.twitter.com/7pdxfh8e81— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2019
Three Raptors on a Starship pic.twitter.com/UrRiD62EVk— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}