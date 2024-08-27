SpaceX delays Polaris Dawn mission; here’s when it could launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX postponed its groundbreaking Polaris Dawn mission on Monday, hours before it was scheduled to liftoff from Florida.

In a post, the company said it is investigating a “ground-side” helium leak.

SpaceX said the Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon capsule are still healthy.

The crew will continue to prepare for their mission to low-Earth orbit.

The four-astronaut team was supposed to blast off from the Space Coast early Tuesday morning.

In the Polaris Dawn mission, the crew will try to reach the highest Earth orbit since the Apollo program.

This will be the first-ever private space walk if all goes well.

Astronauts will also conduct experiments and over 30 research studies while they spend five days in space.

The next launch opportunity is set for Wednesday at 3:38 a.m. Eastern Time from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

Backup opportunities are on Thursday if the four-hour launch window expires.

Teams are taking a closer look at a ground-side helium leak on the Quick Disconnect umbilical. Falcon and Dragon remain healthy and the crew continues to be ready for their multi-day mission to low-Earth orbit.



Next launch opportunity is no earlier than Wednesday, August 28 →… — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 27, 2024

