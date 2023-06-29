SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to undock from International Space Station before return to Earth

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station Thursday and start its journey back to Earth.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the spacecraft to the ISS earlier this month.

Read: SpaceX set to launch European telescope from Florida’s Space Coast this weekend

The spacecraft delivered 7,000 pounds of supplies to the ISS.

The undocking is set for just after noon.

Watch: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Channel 9 will have live coverage of the undocking on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group