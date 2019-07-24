SpaceX Launch Day: CSR18 mission set to launch from Brevard County

CAPE CANAVERAL, fl - Another SpaceX launch is scheduled to launch from our backyard, specifically from Space Launch Complex 40 on Wednesday at 6:24 p.m. This would make SpaceX’s 18th Commercial Resupply Services mission, or CRS-18.
The Dragon capsule will carry cargo to the International Space Station on Friday, July 26.
This same Dragon capsule already took supplies to the ISS in April 2015 and December 2017, CRS-6 and CRS-13, respectively.
Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to return to Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station eight minutes after liftoff.
WHAT’S IN THE CARGO MISSION?
This mission will carry about 5,000 pounds of supplies and payloads, including over 250 scientific and research projects.
Under the current contract with NASA, SpaceX has 20 resupply missions to the ISS. The contract was extended in January 2016, extending SpaceX’s resupply missions through 2024.
After Dragon’s four-week stay at the ISS, it will return to Earth with over 3,000 pounds of cargo, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja, California.
HOW’S THE WEATHER FOR THE LAUNCH?
As of noon Wednesday, there is a 30 percent chance of good weather for the launch. Thick clouds and storms are expected to be in the vicinity during the afternoon.
If the launch needs to be postponed, another window opens Thursday at 6:01 p.m.
Melonie Holt will be live starting at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News from Cape Canaveral, monitoring the latest updates for tonight’s launch.
Tom Terry is closely monitoring the weather conditions and will be tracking storms live on Channel 9.
