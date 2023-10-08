SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket Sunday night

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday.

The rocket will carry a batch of 22 Starlink satellites and blast off from Space Launch Complex 40 at 10:56 p.m.

WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket, sends more satellites into orbit

After stage separation, the first stage booster will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

This mission will mark the 14th flight for the first stage booster, also used for Crew-3, Crew-4 and five Starlink missions.

If the launch happens, Channel 9 will stream it here.

Targeting back-to-back Falcon 9 launches of @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida on Sunday night and from California on Monday morning → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/S5ndlx1aQr — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 6, 2023

WATCH: ULA launches prototype satellite mission for Amazon’s Project Kuiper Another exciting rocket launch happened Friday on Florida’s Space Coast. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group