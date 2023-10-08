Local

SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket Sunday night

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

SpaceX launch SpaceX launch

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The rocket will carry a batch of 22 Starlink satellites and blast off from Space Launch Complex 40 at 10:56 p.m.

WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket, sends more satellites into orbit

After stage separation, the first stage booster will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

This mission will mark the 14th flight for the first stage booster, also used for Crew-3, Crew-4 and five Starlink missions.

If the launch happens, Channel 9 will stream it here.

WATCH: ULA launches prototype satellite mission for Amazon’s Project Kuiper Another exciting rocket launch happened Friday on Florida’s Space Coast. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read