SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket Sunday night

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday.
The rocket will carry a batch of 22 Starlink satellites and blast off from Space Launch Complex 40 at 10:56 p.m.
After stage separation, the first stage booster will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.
This mission will mark the 14th flight for the first stage booster, also used for Crew-3, Crew-4 and five Starlink missions.
Targeting back-to-back Falcon 9 launches of @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida on Sunday night and from California on Monday morning → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/S5ndlx1aQr— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 6, 2023
