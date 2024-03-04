CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Monday evening from Cape Canaveral.

The rocket is scheduled to blast off at 6:56 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

It will carry 23 Starlink satellites.

This will be the 13th flight for the first stage booster.

It previously launched the HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Hispasat Amazonas Nexus, CRS-27, and eight Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Backup opportunities will be on Tuesday, March 5.

Channel 9 will have coverage of the launch if it happens.

