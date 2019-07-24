0 SpaceX launch scrubbed due to bad weather conditions; new launch time

CAPE CANAVERAL, fl - SpaceX postponed its launch today due to bad weather conditions affecting Central Florida. The new instantaneous window opens Thursday at 6:01 p.m. This would make SpaceX’s 18th Commercial Resupply Services mission, or CRS-18.

The Dragon capsule will carry cargo to the International Space Station on Friday, July 26.

This same Dragon capsule already took supplies to the ISS in April 2015 and December 2017, CRS-6 and CRS-13, respectively.

Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to return to Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station eight minutes after liftoff.

WHAT’S IN THE CARGO MISSION?

This mission will carry about 5,000 pounds of supplies and payloads, including over 250 scientific and research projects.

Also on the payload, international docking adaptor number 3. This will allow two vehicles to dock at the same time, critical for future crewed space missions, and possibly even private astronauts.

A 3D bioprinter from TechShot and NScrypt is inside the capsule too. Zero gravity allows cell to be printed without collapsing. TechShot hopes to work with the tissue so that t can grow until it can be brought back to Earth intact and could be used for medical application.

Weather conditions are Cape Canaveral are currently observed “no go” for launch of the Falcon 9 rocket, but propellant loading continues at this time. https://t.co/vvymGAaHzZ — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) July 24, 2019

Under the current contract with NASA, SpaceX has 20 resupply missions to the ISS. The contract was extended in January 2016, extending SpaceX’s resupply missions through 2024.

After Dragon’s four-week stay at the ISS, it will return to Earth with over 3,000 pounds of cargo, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja, California.

HOW’S THE WEATHER FOR THE LAUNCH?

As of noon Wednesday, there is a 30 percent chance of good weather for the launch. Thick clouds and storms are expected to be in the vicinity during the afternoon.

If the launch needs to be postponed, another window opens Thursday at 6:01 p.m.

