SpaceX plans to launch Falcon 9 rocket Sunday morning

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch a batch of Starlink satellites early Sunday morning.

The launch window will be 4:36 a.m. at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Base.

The rocket will carry 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40.

SpaceX said weather conditions look favorable.

Read: Children explore sea life at Crayola Experience Orlando ocean-themed attraction

This is the 16th flight for the first-stage booster.

After stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Read: Race to the finish line: NASCAR & Powerball team up for lottery ticket promotion

Backup launch opportunities will be later on in the day.

If the launch happens, watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News This Morning for coverage.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group