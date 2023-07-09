SpaceX pushes Falcon 9 rocket launch to Sunday evening

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch a batch of Starlink satellites Sunday evening.

The launch window will be 8:36 p.m. at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Base.

The rocket will carry 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40.

This is the 16th flight for the first-stage booster.

After stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX had previously scheduled the launch for 4:36 a.m. Sunday.

Backup launch opportunities will be later on in the evening.

