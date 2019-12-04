  • SpaceX rocket launch to deliver supplies, equipment to International Space Station

    By: Christopher Boyce

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is all set for their launch of a Dragon cargo spacecraft from a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday afternoon from Cape Canaveral.

    SpaceX is targeting a midday launch and will liftoff no earlier than 12:48 p.m. and closer to 12:51 p.m.

    The cargo spacecraft will deliver supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

    These missions enable the station to deliver scientific investigations in the areas of biology, biotechnology, physical sciences, Earth and space sciences. 

