SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to launch 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is all set to launch 60 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Monday morning.
Monday's goal is for the 60 satellites launched to join the other 60 satellites already orbiting earth to improve internet around the world.
The launch will be the second Starlink mission, with the possibility of more than 20 similar launches upcoming to get the network of satellites up and running.
The launch is set for 9:56 a.m. and will be the first time SpaceX has flown a Falcon booster four times. It will also be the first launch employing a reused payload fairing. It's part of the company's push to reuse rocket components and cut costs.
The two halves of the payload shroud were first launched in April before later being retrieved by the company.
SpaceX eventually wants 1,400 satellites in space.
You can watch the launch live here or on WFTV's Facebook page.
