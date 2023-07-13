SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Friday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing for its next launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX said it is targeting 12:40 a.m. on Friday for a Falcon 9 rocket launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket will be used to send another 54 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Watch: SpaceX’s first launch of Starship spacecraft with world’s biggest rocket ends in mid-air explosion

The first stage booster will return to Earth and attempt to land on SpaceX’s drone ship off the Brevard County coast.

If the rocket cannot launch Friday, there is a backup opportunity early Saturday morning.

Watch: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and will provide updates on Eyewitness News This Morning.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group