SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Thursday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing for a Falcon 9 rocket launch Thursday night from Florida’s Space Coast.

The four-hour launch window will open at 9:30 p.m. at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is aiming to send the SpainSat NG II mission into orbit.

SpaceX said this mission will mark the 22nd and final flight for the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster.

The booster has previously supported several missions, including CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, SES O3b mPOWER-C, Ovzon-3, Eutelsat 26D, Turksat 6A, Maxar 2, SXM-9, and 12 Starlink missions.

If the launch is delayed, a backup opportunity is available on Friday at the same time.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

