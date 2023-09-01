SpaceX set to launch 21 more Starlinks into orbit on Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Sunday, SpaceX will launch their second Falcon 9 rocket carrying more Starlink satellites in the last three days.
SpaceX aims for a 7:25 p.m. launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The Falcon 9 will send 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.
The first stage booster, including five other Starlink launches, is on its 10th flight mission.
The first stage will return to earth and plan to land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, in the Atlantic Ocean.
If conditions are unfavorable to launch, the space company could try again between 8:15 p.m. until 11:05 p.m. and again on Monday, Sept. 4, from 6:59 p.m. until 10:39 p.m.
